Dublin: 2 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Plans to cut speed limits to 30km/h in 'all residential areas' in Dublin

Dublin City Council will vote on the proposals this week.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 2 Dec 2019, 9:32 AM
31 minutes ago 1,828 Views 12 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Gustavo_G
Image: Shutterstock/Gustavo_G

DUBLIN COULD BE set for more 30km/h speed limit zones after a new report recommended expanding them to “all residential areas” in the city.

Dublin City Council’s traffic committee will be asked to approve the expansion of 30km/h zones across the city later this week, after the move was backed by the public.

The proposed Special Speed limit Bye-Laws 2019 would follow the expansion of limited speed zones to several parts of the city last year.

If approved, parts of Ashtown, Finglas, Glasnevin, Drumcondra, Ballymun, Whitehall, Santry, Beaumont, Donnycarney, Kilmore and Darndale would be affected on the northside.

The 30km/h zones would also be extended to parts of Ballyfermot, Inchicore, Bluebell, Terenure, Rathgar, Clonskeagh, Donnybrook and Ringsend on the southside.

However, a number of arterial routes on both sides of the city would remain as 50km/h routes.

According to a report by the council’s transport department, written after a public consultation process in August and September, it is believed that the move would reduce the number of fatal and serious road collisions in the city.

“From our examination of international experiences and from an assessment of the existing 30km/h speed limit areas in Dublin City, all have recorded only positive outcomes in terms of this road safety objective,” it says.

“Other environmental benefits have also been recorded, such as positive feedback from residents who live within a designated 30km/h area, and their continued support for 30km/h speed limits post introduction.”

The report said the council received 911 submissions from members of the public about the proposal, 704 of which expressed some support for extending the city’s speed limits, with 207 opposed.

The cost of implementing the new speed limits is expected to be €400,000, and councillors will vote on the measure on Wednesday.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

