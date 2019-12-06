This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police rescue 31 dogs and puppies in Co Tyrone

“Buying puppies from illegal breeders can have devastating results,” the PSNI said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 6 Dec 2019, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,232 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4921807

0612195 Source: PSNI

THE PSNI HAS rescued 31 dogs following searches carried out in relation to suspected fraud offences related to the sale of puppies in mid-Ulster.

King Charles cavaliers, cocker spaniels, and other puppies of what appears to be mixed breeds were among the dogs seized in the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone yesterday.

Two men aged in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. 

0612191 Source: PSNI

Inspector Joanne Gibson said that local officers, assisted by partner agencies conducted searches at five properties in the area. 

“All of the animals have been seized by PSNI as part of our investigation. Two men aged 43- and 42-years-old were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. Both men have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries.

“This joint operation involving our partner agencies has resulted in disrupting this activity and ensuring that further people do not fall victim to buying puppies in these circumstances.”

0612194 Source: PSNI

Gibson thanked the PSNI’s partner agencies and the public for their assistance, and warned against buying dogs from illegal breeders.

Buying puppies from illegal breeders can have devastating results. Often these puppies die a short time after purchase or end up with infectious diseases such as parvovirus which is expensive to treat and often fatal.

“They can also suffer behavioural issues relating to fear and anxiety due to poor or no socialisation. It can be tempting to buy a puppy in these circumstances and often purchasers recognise things are not quite right.

It is normal to want to ‘rescue’ a puppy in these circumstances but people must remember they are fuelling and supporting what is a particularly lucrative criminal industry.

0612193 Source: PSNI

The PSNI is asking anyone who may have purchased a puppy from the mid-Ulster area in the last six months, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 915 05/12/19.

“If any of these animals have tragically passed away, we would ask owners to contact police to assist with our ongoing investigation,” Gibson said.

“We would urge members of the local community to be alert and vigilant of any suspicious activity involving the sale of puppies.

“If you believe you have knowledge of an illegal breeding establishment in operation then please contact your local Council Dog Warden. For Mid Ulster District Council please ring 03000 132 132 and to report a welfare concern please contact 028 8225 6226 to speak to an Animal Welfare Officer.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

