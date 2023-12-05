Dept of Integration says 32 people arrived in Ireland yesterday and didn't receive accommodation

A TOTAL OF 32 people presented to the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) yesterday and were not provided with accommodation, the Department of Integration has confirmed.

Yesterday, it was announced that the state had run out of accommodation for international protection applicants after a number of warnings from the integration minister that the supply was about to run out.

It is understood the 32 people who presented to IPAS yesterday were all male. It is also understood that families and individuals who are deemed most vulnerable are being prioritised to receive some form of accommodation by the department.

A number of warnings that the state was quickly running out of accommodation came before the confirmation yesterday, including one last week to Cabinet.

Speaking at an event in Dublin on Sunday, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said it was “likely” that the state was to run out in a matter of days.

A spokesperson for the department said yesterday that those who present to IPAS will be directed to drop-in centres where they can avail to amenities such as showers, hot meals and laundry services.

Department officials are working to bring more bed spaces into use however, in the meantime, drop-in services will provide those who present to them with tents and sleeping bags.

The minister added on Sunday that the department will work with homeless services and An Garda Síochána to identify those who are most at-risk of being vulnerable.

A proposal is on the table to give asylum seekers who cannot get accommodation a weekly payment of €75. This comes after O’Gorman said Sunday that the €30 living expenses would “need to be increased” to assist those who could be sleeping rough.

Government sources said last night that the amount had not been signed off on but it’s understood that a memo is likely to go to cabinet where further discussions are expected.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that the Government is “very, very concerned” about the lack of accommodation available for asylum seekers and will do everything it can to see people housed.

The Tánaiste said the accommodation situation is “challenging”, adding that those claiming the Government could have foreseen the issue are adopting a “too simplistic” approach.

“The situation is challenging,” he said.

O’Gorman on Sunday said that when the state would run out of places to accommodate people it would be “an extremely regrettable position”.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn & PA