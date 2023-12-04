State runs out of accommodation for asylum applicants, Dept of Integration confirms

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 26 minutes ago
THE STATE HAS run out of accommodation for international protection applicants after a number of warnings from the Integration Minister that the supply was about to run out.
A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed that the State is no longer able to accommodate everyone who arrives into Ireland seeking asylum.
It is understood that families and individuals who are deemed most vulnerable will be prioritised to receive some form of accommodation.
It is also understood that everyone who applied for accommodation last night, through the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), were housed.
A statement said: “Despite intensive efforts to source emergency accommodation, the Department is currently not in a position to provide accommodation to all international protection applicants due to the severe shortage.”
“Various issues beyond the control of the Department have resulted in offers not being progressed, and accommodation not contracted, swiftly enough to meet the demand,” it later said.
Drop-in day services will be available to unaccommodated International Protection applicants who wish to avail of them – where hot showers, meals and laundry services are available seven days a week.
The services will also provide tents and sleeping bags, where required.
The statement said: “Currently this Department has agreements with two charities to provide these services in Dublin in the event that they are needed.
“All unaccommodated IP applicants will be provided with the contact details for IPAS and with information on accessing health and other public services in Ireland,”
The Department will work with the HSE to ensure that health services are provided to all those in need.
All those who present to the International Protection Office (IPO) during an unaccommodated period will be assessed by IPAS and HSE staff for significant vulnerabilities and health issues, and prioritised for accommodation as necessary.
Speaking at an event in Dublin on Sunday, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said it was “likely” that “in the next number of days” the state would run out of accommodation.
O’Gorman added the department are working to accommodate families as a priority, “but when we are in a position – an extremely regrettable position – that we aren’t accommodating everybody will make those contingency measures”.
The minister detailed that the €30 weekly living expenses, given to applicants, will “need to be increased” and steps to identify particularly vulnerable applicants who could end up sleeping rough will be taken with gardaí and homeless charities.
However, O’Gorman said the Department will continue to prioritise accommodating families.
“It will probably be male applicants without families who will be left unaccommodated,” he added.
A number of warnings came before the confirmation today including one last week, to Cabinet, where it was revealed the state had accepted over 100,000 people between those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection applicants (IPAs).
