Saturday 30 November, 2019
Dublin gets its first 24-hour bus services this weekend as the 15 and 41 run all night

“It is no longer the case that city shuts down at 11 or 12 at night,” National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 9:00 AM
23 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4912032
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TWO DUBLIN BUS routes will run 24-hour services from midnight.

The 41 and 15 buses will run every 30 minutes between midnight and 5am from tomorrow 1 December, with more frequent services during the day.

The 41 runs from Lower Abbey Street, through Drumcondra and onto Dublin Airport and terminating in Swords.

The 15 goes from Clongriffin through Artane and Fairview into Dublin city centre. It then goes through Rathmines and Terenure before terminating at Ballycullen Road.

There will be no additional charge to the existing fares to use the late night/early morning services.

You’ll still be able to use Leap, the free travel card or cash to pay your fare.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said that the “manner in which Dublin functions as a city has shifted gradually but dramatically in recent years”.

It is no longer the case that city shuts down at 11 or 12 at night.

Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne said:

“These services will help unlock the full potential of Dublin’s vibrant and growing night-time economy, while also providing early morning journeys into the city centre for our commuters, further assisting in the fight against congestion.”

