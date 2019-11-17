Two Dublin Bus routes to operate 24-hour services from 1 December

TWO DUBLIN BUS routes are set to run 24-hour services from Sunday 1 December, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.

The 41 and 15 buses will run every 30 minutes between midnight and 5am, with more frequent services during the day.

The 41 runs from Lower Abbey Street, through Drumcondra and onto Dublin Airport and terminating in Swords.

The 15, meanwhile, goes from Clongriffin through Artane and Fairview into Dublin city centre. It then goes through Rathmines and Terenure before terminating at Ballycullen Road.

There will be no additional charge to the existing fares to use the late night/early morning services.

You’ll still be able to use Leap, the free travel card or cash to pay your fare.

The 41 bus had been flagged earlier this year as one of the services set to get a 24-hour service, but lobby groups said the city needed four to six 24-hour routes.

Reacting to the news today, business group Dublin Chamber said the announcement was an “early Christmas present for the city”.

Its communications head Graeme McQueen said: “Demand has been there for some time for a 24-hour bus service between the city centre and Dublin Airport. This is a small but important step forward for the city.