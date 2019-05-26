This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Dublin set to get its first 24-hour bus service

The 41 route should be running round the clock by the end of the year, the NTA has said.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 May 2019, 3:56 PM
15 minutes ago 2,505 Views 5 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN IS SET to get its first 24-hour bus route by the end of the year, the National Tranpsort Authority confirmed today. 

The 41 route, which runs between Swords and Dublin City Centre via Dublin Airport, is expected to become the capital’s first round-the-clock service.

In January TheJournal.ie reported that that NTA was actively considering introducing the service as part of a major expansion programme of Dublin Bus services.

NTA CEO Anne Graham confirmed to the Sunday Independent today that the 41 route from Swords would become the first Dublin route to run a 24-hour service. 

The move follows the introduction of a new 24-hour service on Bus Éireann Route 220 between Ballincollig and Carrigaline in Cork earlier this year. 

Richard Guiney, CEO of DublinTown, welcomed the NTA’s proposal but said it “doesn’t go far enough”.

Dublin needs four to six 24-hour routes if it is to thrive.

Guiney has said that people working in late-night industries like restaurants and bars need proper provision for affordable transport home. 

“Any sector whose staff finish work late at night is dependent on transport, so it is vital to have a proper strategy in place if we are to have a thriving night-time economy.”

Graham has said the NTA plans to introduce further 24-hour bus routes for the capital in the future. 

