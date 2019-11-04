41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

The truck found by police in Greece.

41 MIGRANTS WERE found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece today, police have said.

The migrants are of apparent Afghan origin and were mostly in good health, but seven received first aid in hospital, police said. The driver of the truck, a man from Georgia, has been arrested.

“The truck contained men and boys. Identifying their nationality will require a couple of days,” a police source told AFP.

The truck was stopped by police on the Egnatia motorway between the towns of Xanthi and Komotini in Greece.

Local media reported that police were also seeking a second man from Turkey in connection with the incident.

The discovery came after 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex last month, highlighting the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe, even for those avoiding perilous travel by sea.

Greece is experiencing its highest asylum-seeker arrival figures since 2016, when a controversial deal between the EU and Turkey stemmed previous flows of nearly a million people.

Scores of people arrive daily, overwhelming camps on Greek islands facing Turkey where over 34,000 people are staying, most of them in deplorable living conditions.