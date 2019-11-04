This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

The men and boys found in the truck were mostly in good condition.

By AFP Monday 4 Nov 2019, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 7,943 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4879061
The truck found by police in Greece.
Image: Stavros Karypidis
Image: Stavros Karypidis
The truck found by police in Greece.
Image: Stavros Karypidis

41 MIGRANTS WERE found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece today, police have said. 

The migrants are of apparent Afghan origin and were mostly in good health, but seven received first aid in hospital, police said. The driver of the truck, a man from Georgia, has been arrested. 

“The truck contained men and boys. Identifying their nationality will require a couple of days,” a police source told AFP.

The truck was stopped by police on the Egnatia motorway between the towns of Xanthi and Komotini in Greece.

Local media reported that police were also seeking a second man from Turkey in connection with the incident.

The discovery came after 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex last month, highlighting the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe, even for those avoiding perilous travel by sea.

Greece is experiencing its highest asylum-seeker arrival figures since 2016, when a controversial deal between the EU and Turkey stemmed previous flows of nearly a million people.

Scores of people arrive daily, overwhelming camps on Greek islands facing Turkey where over 34,000 people are staying, most of them in deplorable living conditions.

