Monday 12 July 2021
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Monday 12 Jul 2021, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/grafxart
Image: Shutterstock/grafxart

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANTIGEN TESTING: The Cabinet is to meet virtually to sign off on plans to reopen indoor hospitality on a phased basis. Taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested earlier today that antigen testing could be used after an initial phase of the resumption of indoor dining.

2. #12 JULY: Thousands of Orange Order members have taken to the streets across Northern Ireland to mark the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season. This year’s parades were smaller and locally based due to public health concerns.

3. #CLIMATE CRISIS: Staff at Met Éireann were advised to say Ireland could expect more frequent hotter, drier summers as the impacts of climate change are felt here. Advisories said we could also expect more weather records to be broken with severe storms becoming more likely.

4. #EURO 2020:  Twitter has removed more than 1,000 tweets and suspended a number of accounts after racist abuse was directed towards a number of English football players.

5. #ALTERNATE REPORT: There is significant evidence of inhuman and degrading treatment of women and children in Mother and Baby institutions – including of pregnant women and survivors of sexual abuse – according to a report compiled by academics.

