The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MR MOONLIGHT TRIAL: A garda told the court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank.

2. #NO DEAL BREXIT: A new report has warned that young people in the North could be “groomed into violent activity” if a hard border returns.

3. #BALLYFERMOT: A man was attached as a paedophile-hunting group broadcasted a live “sting” on Facebook.

4. #COURTS: A Cork camogie player is to plead not guilty to assault charges.

5. #SPLITTERS: Seven UK Labour MPs quit the party claiming it’s ‘institutionally anti-semitic’ and run by ‘the machine of the hard left’.