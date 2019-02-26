The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man has been rushed to hospital after being injured in a shooting incident in Co Louth.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the House of Commons will hold a series of meaningful votes in the next few weeks to decide what form Brexit will take, including a potential vote on whether to delay leaving the European Union.

3. #FAMILICIDE: A number of politicians have called for more research to be carried out into familicide in Ireland, on foot of an RTÉ programme that last night explored the murder of Clodagh Hawe and her three sons by her husband Alan in 2016.

4. #APPEAL: The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a senior barrister in relation to a decision to uphold a challenge by former Justice Minister Alan Shatter about the handling of complaints by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

5. #VIETNAM: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have both arrived in Hanoi ahead of their second summit, but the exact location of their meeting is not yet known.