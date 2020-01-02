The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRISIS: Last year was the worst on record for hospital overcrowding in Ireland.

2. #AUSTRALIA: A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales and prime minister Scott Morrison has been criticised for his government’s response to the wildfires.

3. #PROPERTY: The cost of buying a home in Ireland has flatlined, with the average price for a house around €267,000 nationally.

4. #JAKARTA: At least 30 people have died and thousands were forced to flee as severe flooding and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital.

5. #BELFAST: Talks to restore power-sharing at Stormont have resumed, with a snap election expected if a deal is not reached by 13 January.