This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Monday 20 Jan 2020, 4:51 PM
47 minutes ago 1,458 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972773
Image: Shutterstock/designelements
Image: Shutterstock/designelements

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: Fianna Fáil is going to write to the Standards in Public Office Commission to request an investigation into Leo Varadkar’s comments at an event today with Apple’s Tim Cook. Despite being on government, and not campaign business, Varadkar hit out at his political opponents’ stance on the National Broadband Plan.

2. #CORK: A man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after being doused with petrol and set alight in an attack in his home in Mayfield in Cork city.

3. #UEFA: John Delaney, the former CEO of the Football Association Ireland, has resigned from Uefa’s Executive Committee, the governing body of football in Europe confirmed today.

4. #BREXIT: It won’t stop Northern Ireland leaving the European Union, but Stormont has voted to reject Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

5. #TREES: The first part of an in-depth investigation by Noteworthy revealed that over 10,000 trees have been cut down by councils since 2015 with many having incomplete records.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie