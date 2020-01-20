The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: Fianna Fáil is going to write to the Standards in Public Office Commission to request an investigation into Leo Varadkar’s comments at an event today with Apple’s Tim Cook. Despite being on government, and not campaign business, Varadkar hit out at his political opponents’ stance on the National Broadband Plan.

2. #CORK: A man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after being doused with petrol and set alight in an attack in his home in Mayfield in Cork city.

3. #UEFA: John Delaney, the former CEO of the Football Association Ireland, has resigned from Uefa’s Executive Committee, the governing body of football in Europe confirmed today.

4. #BREXIT: It won’t stop Northern Ireland leaving the European Union, but Stormont has voted to reject Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

5. #TREES: The first part of an in-depth investigation by Noteworthy revealed that over 10,000 trees have been cut down by councils since 2015 with many having incomplete records.