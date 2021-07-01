The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Elena Schweitzer

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INDOOR DINING: NIAC’s change in vaccine policy not being included in NPHET’s modelling would “in no shape or form would it have changed the decision to pause” the reopening of indoor dining, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said. On Monday, NIAC decided to allow for both the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines to be made available for all age groups.

2. #VACCINES: The online booking system for Covid-19 vaccines will open towards the end of next week for the 30-34 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed. “The progress in our Covid-19 Vaccination programme continues. AstraZeneca second doses for those aged 60-69 to be completed in coming weeks,” Donnelly said.

3. #TRAVEL CERT: The EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel came into force today in all member states except for Ireland. The document shows if the bearer is vaccinated with one of the EU’s approved vaccines or if they have recovered from Covid-19 or recently tested negative. Ireland is due to sign up to the scheme from 19 July.

4. #RENT: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has announced that the rent pressure zone (RPZ) scheme is to be totally reformed and any rent increase will now be made in line with the nation’s inflation rate. Previously, landlords were only allowed to increase rents for properties in RPZs by 4% annually.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the urgent need for investment and reform of mental health services in Ireland, the Mental Health Commission has said. The organisation’s 2020 Annual Report also expresses concerns about “a significant jump” in applications made by An Garda Síochána to involuntarily detain patients.