The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SOCIALISING: Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is urging people to consider reducing their social interactions by half over the next two weeks in order to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

2. #FACE UP: A group of teenagers from Schull travelled to Facebook HQ and Leinster House today to tell the tech giant to ‘face up’ to the impact its algorithms have on their lives.

3. #COAST GUARD: The government plans to appoint an independent mediator to help resolve issues at the Doolin Coast Guard, resulting in the unit being temporarily stood down.

4. #CLOVERHILL PRISON: Dublin’s Cloverhill Prison has one confirmed case of Covid-19 and is rolling out mass testing and contact tracing.

5. #HARRY BYRNE: Tributes have been paid to 13-year-old Harry Byrne, who died yesterday after he was struck in the head by a sliotar at his school in Kilkenny.