Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 10 November 2021
Holohan recommends cutting contacts by half to reduce Covid-19 spread

There is “very good data” that the booster shots are working well and quickly, Holohan said

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 3:22 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer is urging people to consider reducing their social interactions by half over the next two weeks in order to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

“If you’re going planning to go out two nights a week, maybe just go out once. If you’re planning to have 10 people over the house for a particular event, maybe just have five,” Dr. Tony Holohan told today’s NPHET briefing. 

“If we can do that, across the population, we think that could have a significant effect in terms of transmission,” he said. 

He warned that, as we enter the run-up to Christmas, the virus will have more opportunities to spread through increased “intergenerational socialisation” where families are gathering together. 

However, he added that: “‘Christmas 2021 will be different to Christmas 2020, because of vaccination.”

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today is 2,975, with 74 deaths, 551 in hospital, and 89 in ICU. 

The focus in the coming weeks will be on reducing socialisation and transmission, and on rolling out the booster programme and encouraging people to get vaccinated, he said. 

There is “very good data”, Holohan said, that the booster shots are working well and quickly. 

“The protection is very, very significant relative to all the people who have not yet received a booster, ” he said. Holohan urged people to attend their appointments for booster shots when they come up, particularly as the winter season approaches.  

