The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHLING MURPHY The trial of the man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy will begin in June 2023.

2. #URANTSETSEG TSERENDORJ The date has been set for the retrial of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj in January 2021.

3. #TWITTER The social media giant Twitter is close to accepting a buyout deal by billionaire Elon Musk, but negotiations remain ongoing according to multiple reports.

4. #TAXI FARES The National Transport Authority have recommended that taxi fares increase by 12.5% due to increased running costs for operators.

5. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES A programme to refurbish vacant homes across the country is set to be accelerated to deal with the pressure placed on the housing system due to the high influx of Ukrainian refugees entering Ireland.

