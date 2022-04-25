#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 25 April 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Monday 25 Apr 2022, 4:50 PM
25 minutes ago 574 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5747054
Image: Shutterstock/Markus Mainka
Image: Shutterstock/Markus Mainka

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHLING MURPHY The trial of the man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy will begin in June 2023.

2. #URANTSETSEG TSERENDORJ The date has been set for the retrial of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj in January 2021.

3. #TWITTER The social media giant Twitter is close to accepting a buyout deal by billionaire Elon Musk, but negotiations remain ongoing according to multiple reports.

4. #TAXI FARES The National Transport Authority have recommended that taxi fares increase by 12.5% due to increased running costs for operators.

5. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES A programme to refurbish vacant homes across the country is set to be accelerated to deal with the pressure placed on the housing system due to the high influx of Ukrainian refugees entering Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie