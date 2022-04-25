#Open journalism No news is bad news

Date set for retrial of 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj

A jury at the Central Criminal Court failed to reach a verdict in the teenager’s first trial earlier this month.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 25 Apr 2022, 1:36 PM
Urantsetseg Tserendorj
Urantsetseg Tserendorj
Urantsetseg Tserendorj

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY accused of the murder of a mother-of-two who was stabbed on her walk home from work will go on trial for a second time at the Central Criminal Court later this year. 

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, is charged with the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj on 20 January 2021.

Ms Tserendorj, a Mongolian national who lived in Dublin for a number of years, died at the Mater Hospital two weeks after she was stabbed on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin. She had been on her way home from work at 9:30pm when the stabbing occurred.

Earlier this month, a jury at the Central Criminal Court failed to reach a verdict in the teenager’s first trial.

Defence counsel Mark Lynam BL told Mr Justice Paul McDermott today that there was a jury disagreement in the case at the end of last term. He said both sides had been in discussions and that they were suggesting a date towards the end of October for the boy’s retrial.

Mr Lynam said there was “an urgency” for the retrial given his client was a juvenile, despite the fact that the boy was going to be in custody having already entered a guilty plea to manslaughter. The case also required a publicity “fade factor”, he added.

Earlier this month, the accused pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on 29 January 2021. The State did not accept his plea. He also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj.

Mr Justice McDermott set 24 October 2022 as the date for the teenager’s retrial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court. 

