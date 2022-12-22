EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUNDALK Private Seán Rooney has been laid to rest in Dundalk, where hundreds gathered to pay tribute to him in the church where he was baptised as a child.

2. #LIMERICK Three men in their 20s have been arrested following an incident of assault and violent disorder that happened after a large crowd gathered in a Co Limerick town last night.

3. #PROTOCOL Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have held a meeting where they agreed to work together to find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

4. #APOLOGY Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has received a written apology from University College Dublin for how it dealt with bullying and sexual harassment at the hands of a colleague.

5. #BAN The sale of self-feeding pillows has been banned by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission, which has ruled the product poses a “risk of death or serious harm” to infants.