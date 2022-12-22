Three arrested after cars damaged in scenes of 'violent disorder' in Co Limerick town

THREE MEN IN their 20s have been arrested following an incident of assault and violent disorder that happened after a large crowd gathered in a Limerick town last night.

The scenes unfolded last night in Patrickswell, Co Limerick at around 8.30pm.

A number of cars were also damaged during the incident, and three vehicles were seized for technical examination.

Advertisement

The three men who were arrested by Gardaí are being detained at Roxboro Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were in the area of Main Street, Patrickswell on Wednesday evening between 8p.m. and 8.30p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available.

Any one with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.