Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 22 December 2022 Dublin: 5°C
# Patrickswell
Three arrested after cars damaged in scenes of 'violent disorder' in Co Limerick town
The three men in their twenties are being detained in Roxboro Garda Station.
763
1
7 minutes ago

THREE MEN IN their 20s have been arrested following an incident of assault and violent disorder that happened after a large crowd gathered in a Limerick town last night. 

The scenes unfolded last night in Patrickswell, Co Limerick at around 8.30pm. 

A number of  cars were also damaged during the incident, and three vehicles were seized for technical examination. 

The three men who were arrested by Gardaí are being detained at Roxboro Garda Station. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. 

Any road users who were in the area of Main Street, Patrickswell on Wednesday evening between 8p.m. and 8.30p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available. 

Any one with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     