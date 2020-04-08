This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Atthakorn Maneejan
Image: Shutterstock/Atthakorn Maneejan

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: New powers giving gardaí powers to detain those who fail to abide by regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 have come into effect. 

2. #ESSEX: A lorry driver from Northern Ireland has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck in the UK last year.

3. #CLUSTERS: New figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show there are now 86 Covid-19 clusters in Irish nursing homes.

4. #WITHDRAWN: The government has confirmed that 19,000 people have closed their pandemic unemployment payment because they’re still employed.

5. #LIFTED: Chinese authorities have removed months-long restrictions in the city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged last year, after celebrating the country’s first day without coronavirus deaths. 

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

