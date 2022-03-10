The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that modular housing on State land is being considered as part of emergency measures to house Ukrainian refugees travelling to Ireland.

2. #FUEL COSTS Ireland’s consumer and competition watchdog received four complaints about pricing practices by service stations in the 24 hours before the Government signed off on a cut to excise duty on petrol and diesel.

3. #AUGHINISH ALUMINA The billionaire owner of the Auginish Alumina plant in Co Limerick, Oleg Deripaska, has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

4. #GLOBAL GREENING Taoiseach Micheál Martin has written to Irish embassies around the world asking that monuments that would traditionally be lit green for St Patricks Day instead be lit in the yellow and blue of Ukraine.

5. #ELECTRIC PICNIC The lineup for Electric Picnic has been announced this afternoon, with Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys set to headline the three-day festival.