Consumer watchdog examining four complaints about fuel pricing practices over 24 hour period

IRELAND’S CONSUMER AND competition watchdog received four complaints about pricing practices by service stations in the 24 hours before the Government signed off on plans to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel yesterday.

It comes after allegations of price gouging by service station chains were aired in Dáil Éireann yesterday.

In recent days, people have been sharing photos on social media, showing sharp, seemingly overnight increases in petrol and diesel prices at their local service stations ahead of the Government’s well-flagged decision to cut excise duty on fuel.

Against the backdrop of soaring global crude oil and oil derivative prices, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it has received eight complaints about service stations in 2022 alone.

Four of the complaints related to how prices were displayed at service stations, a spokesperson for the CCPC told The Journal.

“In three cases insufficient information was provided for the complaints to be escalated to our Consumer Protection Division for screening,” the spokesperson said.

“The fourth complaint was received [on Tuesday] and was referred for screening by Consumer Protection Enforcement Division.”

Separately, four complaints about pricing practices were lodged with the CCPC in the 24 hours leading up to the Government’s decision to cut excise duty by 20c on a litre of petrol and 15c on a litre of diesel.

The spokesperson said, “These contacts have been forwarded to our Competition Enforcement and Mergers Division where they will be examined as part of the complaint screening process.”

In the Dáil yesterday, People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said a petrol station around the corner from his home increased the price of diesel by 15c at lunchtime yesterday, and called for price controls.

“They’ll reduce it presumably, tonight by 15c and they’ll have made a very tidy profit for themselves,” he said.

In response to a number of similar claims, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil yesterday, “The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission can go after anybody where there is evidence of price gouging… That authority works independently and has its responsibilities and obligations.”

Separately, he told a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that price-fixing and profiteering are “completely unacceptable” and “a barbaric act of cruelty on a civil population”.

He told his party colleagues that “any exploitation of a barbaric war such as this is morally reprehensible” and that “such profiteering is completely unacceptable on fuel prices”.

Asked earlier this week by The Journal how prices at the pump are determined, Kevin McPartlan, chief executive of oil and fuel industry lobby group Fuels for Ireland, said, “It’s quite complex, to be honest with you.”

He said, “Companies will enter into contracts on a six-month basis. So there is fuel being brought into the country today that would have been ordered six months ago or the contracts would have been entered into six months ago.

On a month by month basis within those contracts, the fuel companies tell their suppliers the precise quantities that they want per month… and then the price is actually fixed a day or two before it comes into the country. For example, very often, this is fixed when a vessel leaves its last port before it lands in Ireland. So the answer to the question is six months, a month and two days ago.

“There are different elements involved.”

He added, “Why you’ve seen stories of prices changes overnight or within a couple of hours is because the price will be fixed for each delivery to the forecourt.

“So if you’re running a forecourt in a sleepy rural town, you might get a delivery once or twice a week. If you’re running a forecourt on the M8, I’m getting three or four deliveries a day but each delivery is a different price.

“We tend to price for each delivery to reflect the current situation.”

— Additional reporting by Christina Finn and Gráinne Ní Aodha