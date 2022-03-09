Cabinet to sign off on emergency cut to excise duty on fuel today

A CUT IN excise on petrol and diesel is due to be signed off by Cabinet today.

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting will be held this morning where ministers will green light the cut. This will be followed by a Dáil resolution to sign off on the measure.

It’s expected the cut will kick in from midnight tonight.

The level of the cut is still unknown but will be agreed by ministers in the morning.

Over the weekend, senior sources confirmed to The Journal that the Government would move to cut excise within the week as the price hit €2 per litre mark for petrol and diesel on some forecourts.

The Journal also reported last week that senior sources said that should the €2 per litre mark for petrol and diesel be breached, the Government would have no choice but to step in.

Sinn Féin has called for an immediate cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel that would reduce prices at the pump by 25 cent per litre overnight.

The party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty also called for excise duty to be removed entirely from home heating oil.

“Workers and families are under intense pressure as a result of the spiralling cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil,” Doherty said.

“We all know the causes of these price spikes; fuelled by the brutal invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“The government can and must act to reduce prices at the pumps,” he added.

Prior to the war, there were already significant increases in fuel prices, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday, adding that they have only gotten worse since the onset of war in Ukraine.

He said there is “no question” that costs will go up as a result of the conflict.

“So Government is acutely aware of this issue. We don’t argue that the impacts of people are not sustainable at the rate that these increases are occurring,” said the Taoiseach.

“The Government is giving this very active consideration,” he added, stating: “I don’t want to get into specifics right now.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the Government is “really conscious of the price pressures that have been on the public as a result of fuel increasing over the last number of weeks”.

“Our intention is to relieve the pressure on the public and to try and address the challenge that the rise in price has meant for people. It’s also something that we will continue to monitor over the next period of time, as well,” McConalogue said.

The Minister declined to go into detail on the level of cut due to be made by Government.

International situation

The US and UK yesterday announced they were cutting off Russian energy imports while multinationals Shell and BP said they would halt new oil and gas purchases.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement coordinated between the US and UK yesterday to hurt Russia financially over its invasion of Ukraine and said they sent a “powerful signal” to the world.

In his daily address to Ukraine, Zelensky said: “This is a powerful signal to the whole world.

“Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”

With reporting by Christina Finn and Press Association