US bans Russian oil imports and UK to phase them out over invasion of Ukraine

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has said it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year, in line with an announcement by the US, over the invasion of Ukraine.

“This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8.0% of UK demand,” British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted.

Advertisement

Minutes later, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to [President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine,” Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies.

The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force Biden’s hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices.

UK minister Kwarteng said most of Britain’s crude oil imports come from “reliable partners” such as the US, the Netherlands and Gulf states, and also announced a new taskforce on oil to help companies transition away from Russian oil.

Related Read Here are the main points to know on the thirteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Earlier this afternoon, the EU said it wants to vastly reduce Russian gas imports this year. The European Commission said it could erase a huge share of its dependency on Russia by tapping new gas supplies, ramping up reserves for next winter and accelerating efforts to be more energy efficient.

“By the end of this year, we can replace 100 billion cubic metres of gas imports from Russia. That is two-thirds of what we import from them,” EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told reporters in Strasbourg, France.

In its plan, the EU said the bloc could become fully independent of Russian gas, oil and coal by 2030.

© AFP 2022