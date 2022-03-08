#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

US bans Russian oil imports and UK to phase them out over invasion of Ukraine

Joe Biden said the ban on Russian oil was decided ‘in close consultation’ with US allies.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 19,572 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704754

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has said it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year, in line with an announcement by the US, over the invasion of Ukraine.

“This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8.0% of UK demand,” British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted.

Minutes later, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to [President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine,” Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies.

The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force Biden’s hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices.

UK minister Kwarteng said most of Britain’s crude oil imports come from “reliable partners” such as the US, the Netherlands and Gulf states, and also announced a new taskforce on oil to help companies transition away from Russian oil.

Related Read

08.03.22 Here are the main points to know on the thirteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Earlier this afternoon, the EU said it wants to vastly reduce Russian gas imports this year. The European Commission said it could erase a huge share of its dependency on Russia by tapping new gas supplies, ramping up reserves for next winter and accelerating efforts to be more energy efficient.

“By the end of this year, we can replace 100 billion cubic metres of gas imports from Russia. That is two-thirds of what we import from them,” EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told reporters in Strasbourg, France.

In its plan, the EU said the bloc could become fully independent of Russian gas, oil and coal by 2030.

© AFP 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie