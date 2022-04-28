#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 April 2022
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARAMARK The Government has said that it had to “short-circuit” procurement processes after it awarded US corporation Aramark a catering contract for Ukrainian refugee hubs.

2. #TURF WARS Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has compared plans to regulate the sale of turf to the smoking ban as intense political debates continue over the proposed restrictions

3. #GUTERRES VISIT The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is currently visiting Ukraine and has called war “an absurdity in (the) 21st century”.

4. #POWERSHARING Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that voters want politicians in Northern Ireland to return to power-sharing following the Assembly elections on 5 May.

5. #SANTINA CAWLEY The father of a two-year-old child who was killed in 2019 has told the murder trial that he had trusted his then girlfriend around the child and that the two had a good relationship.

Tadgh McNally
