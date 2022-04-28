Minister confirms Aramark given refugee catering contract as process had to be 'short circuited'

Minister Roderic O'Gorman says the government has had to 'short circuit' the usual procedure for awarding State contracts.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS had to “short circuit” the traditional procurement processes used to award State contracts when it came to organising catering for Ukrainian refugees, according to Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman.

“We’re dealing with a crisis, we’re dealing with a crisis that the country has never had to experience before, and we’re dealing with it in a way that ensures that every Ukrainian who comes to this country who seeks shelter who seeks security can be given it and that has meant we haven’t been able to use the traditional procurement processes,” he said.

The minister was responding to People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who told the Dáil that he had been informed that Aramark, an American corporation, has been awarded the Government contract for supplying catering to refugee hubs for those arriving from Ukraine.

Aramark has operated three Direct Provision centres for the State in Cork, Clare and Westmeath and has commercial interests in the US prison system.

Scandelous! Roderic O'Gorman just admited that US mulitnationl Aramark were given contract for all catering to Ukrainian refugees without any open tendering!



Terrible record in direct provision, Us prisons, and treament of workers.



— Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) April 28, 2022

Earlier this year, the staff at the National Gallery of Ireland expressed “deep distress” over management awarding catering services to Aramark.

According to tender documents, the contract agreed by Aramark with the gallery is worth up to €7,500,000 (excluding VAT) over its lifetime and any extensions.

The worth of the catering contract for Ukrainian refugees was not stated in the Dáil today.

“We’ve had to short circuit processes in order to ensure that people get fed, in order to ensure that people get shelter, and if we didn’t do that, and if we had long delays, I have no doubt deputy you and others would be raising and condemning the Government and you would be right.

“We’ve had to move quickly. We have moved quickly. And that’s why 16,000 people are being sheltered and are being fed,” said the minister.

‘Disgusted’

Boyd Barrett said he had been contacted by a local catering company in his constituency who are “pretty disgusted” that the contract was awarded without a proper procurement process.

The Dun Laoghaire TD told the Dáil that the company has been “very controversial” and has been “criticised for their poor quality of their catering in US prisons” and for “the poor quality of some of the catering they provide for people in the Direct Provision”.

He told the minister that there has been protests by artists and staff of the National Gallery against the company getting the gallery contract.

Speaking to The Journal, Boyd Barrett said that he understood the need for speed in ensuring proper facilities are up and running for the thousands of refugees arriving in Ireland, but added:

“I just think it’s utterly disgraceful that a big US multinational corporation is just handed this contract when caterers here in Ireland are not even given the opportunity.”

He said there should be an open process and a “level playing field” to ensure we get the best quality.

He questioned why there is a presumption that a big US multinational is going to be better able to do supply catering than local caterers who might well produce it just as quickly.

A spokesperson from Aramark previously described Direct Provision policy as a “matter for government”, but said the company “is proud of our work” and that it provides “the highest level of service to those living in the accommodation centres we operate”.

A spokesperson for Aramark was contacted by The Journal.