Dublin: 15°C Monday 23 May 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Monday 23 May 2022, 4:58 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WAR CRIMES A 21-year-old Russian soldier has been sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court for killing a civilian in the first war crimes trial since Russia began its invasion.

2. #MONKEYPOX The European Centre for Disease Control has said that the likelihood of monkeypox spreading in the wider population was “low” but that local health authorities should take some preparatory measures to combat the disease.

3. #SHORT-TERM LETS Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is set to bring in new legislation to restrict short-term lettings of both houses and apartments.

4. #SCIENTIST STRIKE Medical scientists will picket and refuse to do laboratory work again tomorrow and Wednesday after a day of striking last week.

5. #DERVLA MURPHY The famed Irish adventurer and travel writer Dervla Murphy has died aged 90.

