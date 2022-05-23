#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

21-year-old Russian soldier sentenced to life at first Kyiv war crimes trial since invasion

The soldier was accused of shooting a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head in the north-east village of Chupakhivka.

By Press Association Monday 23 May 2022, 12:13 PM
4 minutes ago 262 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5771418
Vadim Shishimarin in Kyiv.
Image: PA
Vadim Shishimarin in Kyiv.
Vadim Shishimarin in Kyiv.
Image: PA

A UKRAINIAN COURT has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian following the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting the civilian in the head in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region in the early days of the conflict, which started on 24 February.

The killing occurred when Russian tanks advancing on Kyiv were unexpectedly overrun and retreated.

Shyshimarin, a member of a tank unit captured by Ukrainian forces, admitted shooting the civilian in a video posted by the Security Service of Ukraine.

“I was ordered to shoot”, he said of the killing on 28 February.

“I shot one (round) at him. He falls. And we kept on going.”

Related Reads

23.05.22 Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum sanctions' against Russia and asks countries to help rebuild Ukraine
23.05.22 War in Ukraine pushes number of people forcibly displaced globally to 100 million

Shyshimarin’s video statement is “one of the first confessions of the enemy invaders”, according to the Ukrainian security service.

He pleaded guilty and said he was following orders when he shot the man.

He told the court an officer insisted the victim, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the man’s widow to forgive him.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Shishimarin’s defence lawyer Victor Ovsyanikov argued that his client, a member of a Russian tank unit who was eventually captured, had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie