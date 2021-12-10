#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Friday 10 Dec 2021
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REPORT: A new report into the HSE cyber attack in May shows that the hackers were in the health service’s computer systems for eight weeks before they initiated the attack.

2. #DATA RETENTION: The Department of Social Protection has acknowledged that there is no legal basis for people to be compelled to get a Public Services Card (PSC) for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits. 

3. #VACCINE PROGRAMME: People aged between 50 and 64 will now be able to access a free flu vaccine, under an expansion of the Flu Vaccination Programme for 2021/2022.

4. #SURVEY: Nine in ten people believe that Ireland has a responsibility to act on climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions, a new report on climate attitudes has found.

5. #ENERGY COSTS: Plan to take €100 off people’s first electricity bill of the next year will be discussed by Cabinet next week.

