The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #REPORT: A new report into the HSE cyber attack in May shows that the hackers were in the health service’s computer systems for eight weeks before they initiated the attack.
2. #DATA RETENTION: The Department of Social Protection has acknowledged that there is no legal basis for people to be compelled to get a Public Services Card (PSC) for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits.
3. #VACCINE PROGRAMME: People aged between 50 and 64 will now be able to access a free flu vaccine, under an expansion of the Flu Vaccination Programme for 2021/2022.
4. #SURVEY: Nine in ten people believe that Ireland has a responsibility to act on climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions, a new report on climate attitudes has found.
5. #ENERGY COSTS: Plan to take €100 off people’s first electricity bill of the next year will be discussed by Cabinet next week.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS