The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #REOPENING: Bars, restaurants and nightclubs are all set for full return tomorrow as capacity and time limits will be lifted at 6am.

2. #ANOMALY: Medical students from universities in Northern Ireland and Britain cannot apply for internships in Irish hospitals due to Brexit – an anomaly that the Department of Health is hoping to fix by the end of the year.

3. #UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Russia to prove its intentions by pulling back troops deployed on Ukraine’s borders.

4. #UK: Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Conservative MPs being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.

5. #MEAT LOAF: Tributes poured in after legendary entertainer Meat Loaf died at the age of 74.