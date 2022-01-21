The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #REOPENING: Bars, restaurants and nightclubs are all set for full return tomorrow as capacity and time limits will be lifted at 6am.
2. #ANOMALY: Medical students from universities in Northern Ireland and Britain cannot apply for internships in Irish hospitals due to Brexit – an anomaly that the Department of Health is hoping to fix by the end of the year.
3. #UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Russia to prove its intentions by pulling back troops deployed on Ukraine’s borders.
4. #UK: Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Conservative MPs being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.
5. #MEAT LOAF: Tributes poured in after legendary entertainer Meat Loaf died at the age of 74.
