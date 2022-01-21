TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to address the nation at 6pm this evening to outline the timeline for the lifting of almost all pandemic restrictions.

People who have Covid-19 will still have to isolate but restrictions on social mixing are set to go.

Based on advice from NPHET advice last night, mask-wearing in public places will remain, as will Digital Covid Certs for international travel, but all other restrictions will be removed.

The only question is the timing of when all this happens. NPHET has said it should be on a phased basis but its essentially for the government to decide.

