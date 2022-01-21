Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Expect an address from An Taoiseach at 6pm.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to address the nation at 6pm this evening to outline the timeline for the lifting of almost all pandemic restrictions.
People who have Covid-19 will still have to isolate but restrictions on social mixing are set to go.
Based on advice from NPHET advice last night, mask-wearing in public places will remain, as will Digital Covid Certs for international travel, but all other restrictions will be removed.
The only question is the timing of when all this happens. NPHET has said it should be on a phased basis but its essentially for the government to decide.
Stay with us here for live updates.
Here’s some more of what Varadkar said earlier from our Political Correspondent Christina Finn.
Will the pubs open after 8pm tonight?— Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) January 21, 2022
Varadkar wasn’t giving anything away but says there are legal issues regarding the rescinding of some restrictions pic.twitter.com/QrO0uDW9au
Gangbusters or not, the prospect of the 8pm closing time being lifted tonight looks unlikely, with tomorrow a more likely option for Cabinet.
Speaking earlier on his way into Government Buildings, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said some restrictions may take time to be removed.
Varadkar did not speculate on the timing of the lifting of restrictions but suggest that some ducks needed to get in line first.
“Obviously some things can be done quickly because they’re just guidance but other restrictions require legislation to be rescinded or repealed. We have all those details to be worked out today,” Varadkar told reporters.
Those aforementioned business groups aren’t waiting for that briefing later however and and have already been pressing the case.
They say that if NPHET has said restrictions are no longer required they should be lifted immediately.
Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, told RTÉ’s News at One in the past hour that the 8pm closing time for pubs should be lifted with immediately effect.
We’re just anxious to move forward as fast as we can. So we’re good to go from this evening. And we’re really looking forward to a really positive optimistic announcement from the Taoiseach tonight.
“The vast majority are good to go, the vast majority are gangbusters, ready to go. So we’re keen to get moving. “
The basic timeline of the day looks like this:
- Cabinet meeting at 3pm
- Taoiseach goes live on telly at 6pm
- Press conference with Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Culture Minister Catherine Martin at 6.45pm
- Briefing between ministers and business representatives at 7.30pm
Afternoon all, Rónán Duffy here to take you through the afternoon and up to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s momentous speech.
I’ll say momentous because, even though these Friday night speeches have become a regular event over the past couple of years, this is one is different.
Following NPHET’s recommendation last night, Martin will be able to outline a timeline for the lifting off all restrictions. Something we’ll all remember I’m sure.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)