At a glance: The vast majority of Covid measures lift from 6am – here's what you need to know

Most restrictions will be removed tomorrow morning.

AFTER NEARLY TWO years of pandemic restrictions, Ireland took a major step towards returning to normality this evening as the Government announced a plan for rolling back Covid measures.

“Today is a good day,” the Taoiseach told the country this evening as he announced that almost all restrictions will be lifted at 6am tomorrow.

Here’s what’s changing in the morning:

Visiting rules will be scrapped and any number of households will be allowed to gather.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be allowed to operate normal trading times without Covid passes, masks for customers or social distancing.

This means late night pubs and nightclubs will return.

Crowd limits will be scrapped on indoor and outdoor events, including sports, concerts etc.

Monday 24 January

The phased return to the workplace will begin in earnest. At a press conference this evening, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the government would not be proscribing how companies handle the return but the government said it should be appropriate to each sector.

Monday 28 February

The current measures will remain in place in primary and secondary schools until the end of February. Further guidance will be issued to schools in advance of this date.

Mask wearing rules are also due to remain in place until the end of February (although they’re no longer required in some settings).

What are the rules around masks?

Mask wearing will still be required in the following settings until 28 February:

Public transport, taxis and at stations, airports and ports.

Retail premises (including shopping centres), libraries, cinemas, theatres, museums, post offices, banks, public offices.

Premises providing specified services and businesses (including salons, hairdressers, travel agents, laundries, dry cleaners and bookmakers)

For staff in hospitality.

What’s not changing?

There are no changes to the current measures regarding international travel.

Advice for those with symptoms, positive cases and close contacts is staying in place.

What’s happening with business supports?