The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KING CHARLES III: Buckingham Palace has said that Prince Charles will be proclaimed king at 10am tomorrow, while proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

2. #RETIREMENT AGE: Heather Humphreys has said she will be bringing proposals on the pension age to Government before this year’s budget.

Advertisement

3. #HOUSING CRISIS: Over 200 asylum seekers were left without accomodation this week in Ireland due to “lack of availability”.

4. #ATTACK: Gardaí have appealed for information after a man was seriously assaulted during a performance at Electric Picnic.

5. #INJUNCTION: A building in central Dublin that is due to be converted into over 500 residential units has been illegally taken over by members of a group calling itself ‘The Revolutionary Housing League’ (RHL), the High Court has heard.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.