The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RACISM: Human rights experts from the UN have criticised the Irish Government’s response to the “systemic racism” faced by mixed-race people who passed through State and religious-run institutions between the 1940s and 1990s.
2. #RUSSIANS: The Taoiseach has said Ireland would have to assess whether it would be willing to accept Russians who are fleeing.
3. #CRIMES: Last year saw the highest number of recorded incidents of sexual offences in almost a decade, as the number of sex crimes continues to rise in Ireland, figures have shown.
4. #TAX: UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.
5. #SHIPWRECK: At least 73 migrants have drowned after a boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off Syria’s coast, according Syria’s health minister.
