The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONAGHAN DEATHS: Gardaí are said to believe that there is a link between two deaths that happened in Co Monaghan yesterday.

Advertisement

2. #ORGANISED CRIME: Police in the North are investigating if there is a “cross border, organised crime” element to what’s been described as an “execution” in Newry, Co Down.

3. #REGENCY TRIAL: Judges at the Special Criminal Court have ruled that ten hours of conversations between murder accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch and ex Sinn Féin Councillor Jonathan Dowdall that were captured by a garda bugging device are admissible in the trial.

4. #LEIXLIP: Tech giant Intel has offered workers at its plant in Kildare voluntary unpaid leave as it looks to cut costs.

5. #COURTS: A 39-year-old man has been jailed for 18 years for the attempted murder of two gardaí who were shot after he opened fire from a bedroom window at his home in West Dublin last year.