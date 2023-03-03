EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DRONES: Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that solving the disruption at Dublin Airport due to drones is “not as simple” as Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has claimed.

Advertisement

2. #ENERGY PRICES: Finance Minister Michael McGrath has called on energy companies to reduce customer bills as wholesale prices fall after months of high bills.

3. #UKRAINE: The head Russian mercenary group Wagner has today said that the group had “practically encircled” Bakhmut, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine.

4. #MURDAUGH: A judge has sentenced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh to life without parole after he was convicted of murdering his wife and son.

5. #GLASTONBURY: Artic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as Glastonbury’s final two headliners, joining Elton John at the top of the bill.