‘We don’t need a memo, we need action’: Ryanair boss blasts Minister Ryan over drone disruption

RYANAIR BOSS MICHEAL O’Leary has called for Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to make a “decision and action by lunchtime today” regarding drone disruptions at Dublin Airport.

Flight activity at the Airport was briefly suspended yesterday evening due to drone activity, the sixth such disruption in as many weeks.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath told RTÉ that Minister Ryan will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday to “comprehensively address” the issue.

Minister McGrath also told Morning Ireland that the government recognises that “more needs to be done.”

“Because while we have drone detection technology in operation at Dublin Airport, what we don’t have currently is anti-drone technology that will, in effect, bring them down.”

However, also speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Leary said that this anti-drone technology is a “reasonably easy” solution that would only cost around €100,000.

“We need that done today, we don’t need a memo to cabinet next Tuesday,” said O’Leary.

Flight disruption

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Leary said last night’s drone disruption resulted in three flights being diverted to Shannon and Belfast Airport.

The daa last night said this disruption was the “result of this reckless and illegal activity of flying a drone within 5km of Dublin Airport”.

Flight operations resumed at 18.59 after a confirmed drone sighting suspected operations at 18.27.

“500 passengers were taken to an airport they didn’t want to go to,” said O’Leary, “and 20,000 passengers had their flights delayed and disrupted at Dublin Airport last night.”

The Ryanair boss also accused Minister Ryan of preferring to “have meetings and produce memos” rather than “taking action”.

“I’d say the drone operators at Dublin Airport are terrified at the thought of Eamon Ryan producing a memo, that’s clearly going to clear the skies over Dublin,” he remarked on Morning Ireland.

“This is completely unacceptable. Dublin Airport is the only major EU airport that six times in the last six weeks has been shut by illegal drone activity.

“Every time for the last six weeks it’s been shut, Minister Ryan is holding meetings, he’s promising action, he’s meeting stakeholders, which of course is political speak for doing nothing.”

‘Reasonably easy’ solution

O’Leary claimed that the “solution” to the ongoing issues is “reasonably easy” and added that he doesn’t “want 15 year jail sentences, we want Dublin Airport to have the power to disable drones”.

“Most European airports, [like] Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted Airport, all have anti-drone technology,” said O’Leary.

“It’s not expensive, it costs about €100,000 and it’s operated by their airport police.

“The problem here is that we have a minister who won’t take any action. He’d prefer to have meetings and produce memos and talk about it.”

The Ryanair boss told RTÉ that this anti-drone technology is needed, rather than legislation that he said could take up to a year to progress.

“What we need is not legislation, we need the Minister to authorise Dublin Airport to spend the €100,000 to buy the electronic equipment which will disable these drones once they’re identified and bring them down.

“We need that done today. We don’t need a memo to cabinet next Tuesday.”

O’Leary also accused Minister Ryan of “sitting on his hands for the last five or six weeks doing nothing” and said that it was “time to take action or resign”.

“How many more disruptions of Dublin airport will we have while we’re waiting for Minister Ryant to pass legislation,” said the Ryanair boss.

“Make a decision, take the drones down today and worry about the legislation afterwards.”

While Dublin Airport has drone detection technology, O’Leary told RTÉ that it is his understanding that the airport has “sought permission from the Department of Transport to acquire this [anti-drone] technology and they can’t get permission”.

“There’s no reason why our main airport should not have this technology in place today,” said O’Leary.

“It would take probably four weeks to train the Dublin airport police and all we need is a decision by Minister Ryan to protect passengers and flights at Dublin Airport

“We don’t need his memos, we don’t need his meetings, we just need a decision and action by lunchtime today.

“And if he won’t make that decision, he should resign as transport minister and return to the leafy suburbs of Ranelagh where he can worry about bicycle lanes.”