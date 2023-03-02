Advertisement

Thursday 2 March 2023
Flight operations resume at Dublin Airport after brief suspension due to drone activity
Three flights were diverted as a result of the drone.
Updated 23 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 23 minutes ago

FLIGHT ACTIVITY IN Dublin Airport was briefly suspended this evening due to drone activity.

The airport confirmed on Twitter this evening that flight operations had been suspended after a drone sighting.

It has since issued an update that operations resumed just before 7pm.

Gardaí were immediately advised after the sighting at 6:27pm and three flights were diverted elsewhere.

The tweet condemned the drone activity as “reckless and illegal”.

It is against the law to fly a drone within five kilometres of the airport.

Several incoming flights are delayed, including arrivals from London Heathrow and Lanzarote.

Several planes due to land in the airport were circling over Dublin this evening, according to Flight Radar.

Drone activity at the airport has been a significant problem in recent weeks. Government ministers met with aviation officials and gardaí last month to address the issue.

A spokesperson for airport operator DAA told The Journal last week: “The State must consider counter drone technology for use by the Department of Defence to take down drones that threaten passengers and aircraft activity in such a reckless manner.”

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have both said the disruption to flight schedules is unacceptable, with the latter criticising Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for failing to enforce punishments for those flying drones near the airport.

Two people faced court in February for separate accusations of disrupting flights at the airport by flying a drone.

More to follow…

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
