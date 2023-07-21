EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER Ireland is in for a wet and mild weekend, with spells of heavy downpours in places.

Advertisement

2. #GOREY A male pedestrian has been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Co Wexford.

3. #BOMB SCARE Multiple Government departments were evacuated this afternoon after a number of hoax bomb threats were received.

4. #COURTS A secondary school teacher who preyed on a vulnerable young schoolgirl by engaging in sexually explicit conversations with her on Instagram over a 12-month period has been given a three-year jail sentence, with the final two years suspended.

5. #JAILED A man who was given a wholly suspended sentence for weekly attacks on his partner while subjecting her to “appalling” coercive control, will now be sent to jail after a successful appeal by the State.