EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT: A Circuit Court judge who was a form teacher in a Dublin secondary school has been found guilty of sexually assaulting six males in the 1990s.

2. #FOYNES: Gardaí have arrested five men in relation to an alleged multi-million euro cocaine seizure on board a bulk carrier cargo ship in Foynes, Co Limerick.

3. #CZECH REPUBLIC: Czech authorities are investigating the motive behind a mass shooting that killed 13 people at a Prague university, where tearful mourners have left a sea of candles to grieve for the victims.

4. #PALESTINE: The United Nations has warned the Israel-Hamas conflict is pushing Gaza towards famine, ahead of an expected Security Council vote today on a resolution to boost aid to the Palestinian territory but not call for a ceasefire.

5. #CHRISTMAS WISH: A girl believed to be the smallest surviving premature baby born on the island of Ireland has been described as her parents’ “little miracle” before their special first Christmas at home together.