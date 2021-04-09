The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UK ROYAL FAMILY: Prince Philip died aged 99.
2. #CORONAVIRUS: The proportion of daily Covid-19 cases among people over age 65 has fallen by more than half since the end of January.
3. #VACCINE: The EU’s drug regulator launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.
4. #FACEBOOK: The personal details of more than a third of TDs have been implicated in a data leak that has affected over a million Irish Facebook users.
5. #FÁILTE: Frontline workers are among over a thousand people who have received Irish citizenship over the last three months.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS