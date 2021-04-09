The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UK ROYAL FAMILY: Prince Philip died aged 99.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The proportion of daily Covid-19 cases among people over age 65 has fallen by more than half since the end of January.

3. #VACCINE: The EU’s drug regulator launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.

4. #FACEBOOK: The personal details of more than a third of TDs have been implicated in a data leak that has affected over a million Irish Facebook users.

5. #FÁILTE: Frontline workers are among over a thousand people who have received Irish citizenship over the last three months.