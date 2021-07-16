#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 16 Jul 2021, 5:01 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FLOODS: At least 126 people are dead and hundreds more missing in Germany and Belgium after devastating floods have swept across Europe.

2. #ROTUNDA: Experts have criticised a clinical trial at the Rotunda Hospital, funded by a biomedical company, for the way it presents information to pregnant women on the  risks and benefits of induced labour.

3.#KEVIN LUNNEY: The trial of the men accused of abducting Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney, is expected to come to a close next week.

4.#THE NORTH: Northern Ireland’s political leaders held “robust talks” today with  Secretary of State Brandon Lewis over the UK government’s new controversial plan to introduce a statute of limitations on prosecutions of Troubles-related offences.

5.#RENT: From today, landlords can no longer apply a 4% increase in rent and must instead link any rent increases on properties in Rent Pressure Zones to inflation.

