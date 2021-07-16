Death toll in German floods rises to at least 81, with dozens more still missing

Rhineland-Palatinate is flooded by the high water of the Kyll

AUTHORITIES IN GERMANY’S Rhineland-Palatinate have said 50 people have died in devastating floods in the western state, bringing the national death toll to at least 81, with dozens more missing.

“The number of dead has gone up to 50″ from 28 in the badly hit region, a spokesman for the interior ministry of Rhineland-Palatinate, Timo Haungs, told AFP.

Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, resulting in several flash floods overnight as rain-soaked soil failed to absorb any more water.

Dozens remain missing in western Germany, raising fears the death toll could rise further following the region’s worst floods in living memory.

“I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said last night during a visit to Washington.

With reporting by Press Association