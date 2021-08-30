The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: The unwinding of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will begin next week, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed.

2. #AIRPORT: 118 passengers missed flights yesterday following significant delays at Dublin Airport’s security.

3. #TALIBAN: Ireland and over 90 other countries have received assurances from the Taliban that anybody wishing to leave Afghanistan after tomorrow’s deadline will be allowed to do so.

4. #HURRICANE: Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast.

5. #WHO: The World Health Organization has warned that another 236,000 people could die from Covid-19 in Europe by 1 December.