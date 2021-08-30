The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RESTRICTIONS: The unwinding of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will begin next week, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed.
2. #AIRPORT: 118 passengers missed flights yesterday following significant delays at Dublin Airport’s security.
3. #TALIBAN: Ireland and over 90 other countries have received assurances from the Taliban that anybody wishing to leave Afghanistan after tomorrow’s deadline will be allowed to do so.
4. #HURRICANE: Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast.
5. #WHO: The World Health Organization has warned that another 236,000 people could die from Covid-19 in Europe by 1 December.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS