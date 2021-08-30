Government to provide ‘specific dates’ for live entertainment return on Tuesday

THE GOVERNMENT WILL provide the live entertainment sector with “specific dates” for reopening on Tuesday, Minister Simon Coveney has said.

The sector has been largely shut throughout the pandemic, with bosses calling on Government to allow it to return as soon as possible.

A meeting between stakeholders and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Culture Minister Catherine Martin got under way at 10am today.

“The Government wants to open up, and to do that as safely as we can,” Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“One thing we will definitely do tomorrow is give people specific dates so they can plan their businesses and lives around dates in the future.

“That’s what the industry is asking for.

Dan McDonnell, chairman of the Entertainment Industry Alliance, said the sector wants to reopen no later than September.

He said: “What we’re expecting today, and what we outlined in writing last week, is a safe reopening date as early as possible in September.

“Not being pushed to the end of September, and there’s no reason why we can’t open immediately with the use of a vaccine cert.

“What we’re pushing for is a safe reopening, for the fully vaccinated to attend full capacity, indoor and outdoor events immediately, to be honest, because we’ve been waiting long enough.”

He called for “continued meaningful engagement” from Government with the sector.

“After 17 months, it’s taken us quite a while to get them to the table. And we want to make sure that this isn’t a ‘tick the box’ exercise, that it’s actually the start of proper meaningful engagement for our sector,” he said.

This morning’s meeting with the live events sector will be followed by the resumption of the Covid Cabinet sub-committee.

The group met for five and a half hour on Friday, and will resume this afternoon ahead of an announcement tomorrow of a road map for lifting restrictions.

88.1% of over-18s are now fully vaccinated in Ireland.



Very strong performance by the Vaccine Task Force, HSE and all involved in our rollout.



Vaccination is giving us the protection we need against severe illness - so please get one as soon as you are offered. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 30, 2021

Green party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed on Sunday that public transport is to return to 100% capacity from Wednesday.

Communions and confirmations are also set to be given the go-ahead this month.

In a statement on Friday, the Government also said it would engage with the organisers of Electric Picnic over the weekend, with Ms Martin saying she was exploring “all possible options” for the music festival to go ahead.

The Chief Medical Officer has said he would not have concerns about the event going ahead from a public health perspective, if it is limited to only the fully vaccinated.

The latest figures show that 88.1% of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated, among the highest rates in Europe.

