If you search on social media for food recommendations in Ireland, it wouldn't take long for a spice bag to appear @ate_that_ on TikTok
The Daily Poll

When was the last time you ate a spice bag?

Columnist Kelly Earley describes herself as ‘something of a spice bag purist’.
10.37am, 7 Aug 2026
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IN HER LATEST Voices piece, our columnist Kelly Earley says that spice bags have “become synonymous with Irish cuisine”.

A dish found in Chinese takeaways across the country, a spice bag is a combination of salt-and-chili-seasoned chicken, spicy chips and, depending on the place and your preferences, vegetables. Everything is then tossed together in a bag – hence the name – or a box.

While its popularity has soared in recent years (perhaps too much so, according to Earley), the spice bag is widely believed to have originated in the 2000s by Sunflower Takeaway in Templeogue, Co Dublin.

So, we wanted to ask: When was the last time you ate a spice bag?


Poll Results:

Never (1864)
In the last six months (432)
Over a year ago (432)
In the last month (389)
In the last week (288)
In the last year (203)
In the last 24 hours (86)

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