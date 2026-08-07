GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

Government jet

1. The government jet will be grounded for almost a month as it must fly to a factory abroad for a scheduled maintenance check-up, The Journal has learned.

Thailand shooting

2. At least four people were killed, and 15 students injured during a school shooting just north of the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, the deputy interior minister said.

Online safety

3. A judge in the US has ordered Meta to pay more than half a billion dollars over the state’s claims that the social media giant created a “public nuisance” and harmed children.

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Mental health emergencies

4. The HSE has said data on the total number of people presenting to emergency departments with a mental health crisis is not available.

Scrapyard fire

5. Five fire engines were deployed to tackle a fire at a scrapyard in north Co Dublin on Thursday.

The Traitors

6. RTÉ has announced the release date of a new season of The Traitors Ireland.

Dentists’ training

7. The government has approved draft legislation that would make ongoing professional training a legal requirement for dentists, giving the Dental Council new powers to take action against those who fail to keep their skills up to date.

New scams

8. Fraudsters are now tricking people into handing over their credit cards or sums of cash.

Moon crash

9. A South Korean satellite has captured the first pictures of the Moon’s fresh crash scene caused by a stray SpaceX rocket.