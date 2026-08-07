It's back: RTÉ announces start date for new season of The Traitors

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the release date of a new season of The Traitors Ireland.

The competition show, which debuted in Ireland last year, is coming back for a second season on Sunday 30 August.

Siobhán McSweeney is returning to host the show, and Slane Castle was selected again as its venue.

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The show’s format was created in the Netherlands in 2021 and has since been adapted in more than 20 countries around the world.

The first season of the Irish version went down well with viewers; it broke into the top 10 programmes watched by TV audiences in 2025.

Its most-watched episode clocked up 818,000 viewers, beating out the Fifa World Cup qualifier game between Hungary and Ireland, which was watched by an audience of 804,300.

The concept of the show is a group of around two dozen contestants complete a series of challenges to add money to a prize pot, but a select few players are secretly appointed as ‘traitors’.

The traitors have private meetings at night and select one of the other contestants – known as the faithfuls – to murder.

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During the day, faithfuls try to figure out who the traitors are and have the chance to vote for a player to ‘banish’. The faithfuls are trying to eliminate a traitor, whilst the traitors must hide their identities and blend in among the faithfuls.

Day by day, players are knocked out until either the faithfuls get out all the traitors and win the prize pot, or a traitor (or traitors) manage to keep their identity a secret and steal the lot for themselves at the last moment.

The prize pot for the second season has remained the same as last year at €50,000.

Last year, the show was made up of 12 episodes spread across four weeks.