The legislation would bring dentists into line with other regulated health professions on mandatory training. Alamy Stock Photo
Pulling teeth

Dentists to be legally required to complete ongoing training under new plans

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the reforms will strengthen patient safety by putting dentists’ training obligations into law.
7.16am, 7 Aug 2026
6.8k
16

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved draft legislation that would make ongoing professional training a legal requirement for dentists, giving the Dental Council new powers to take action against those who fail to keep their skills up to date.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said in a statement this morning that she had recently received cabinet approval for the General Scheme of the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, which will place Continuing Professional Development (CPD) on a statutory footing.

While dentists are already expected to undertake CPD as part of their professional and ethical obligations, the requirement is not currently set out in legislation.

The proposed changes would amend the Dentists Act 1985 and bring dentistry into line with other regulated health professions, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists, where ongoing professional competence is a legal requirement.

The move follows long-standing calls from the Dental Council and the Irish Dental Association for a statutory CPD system.

The Department of Health said the legislation would allow the Dental Council to intervene where dentists fail to comply with CPD requirements, rather than waiting until a fitness-to-practise complaint has been made.

Minister Carroll MacNeill said the changes would help ensure dentists remain “at the forefront of innovation” and continue to provide safe, high-quality care.

“Our health service depends on professionals who are fully supported to maintain and enhance their knowledge and skills, and who are empowered to work to the highest standards of their profession,” Carroll MacNeill said.

The Department said the reforms are intended to strengthen patient safety, maintain public confidence in the profession and provide a new framework setting out the obligations of dentists, employers and the Dental Council.

The General Scheme will now be drafted into legislation before progressing through the Oireachtas.

Author
View 16 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
16 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie